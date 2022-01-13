Advertisement

Dead woman found in vehicle late Wednesday near Emporia

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 7:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EMPORIA, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was in custody after Lyon County sheriff’s deputies discovered a dead woman in a vehicle during a “check welfare” call late Wednesday west of Emporia, according to KVOE Radio.

Initial reports indicated the person was taken into custody for issues not related to the woman’s death.

Lyon County sheriff’s Sgt. Doug Stump told KVOE that deputies responded shortly after 10:30 p.m. Wednesday to US-50 highway west of Emporia to check the welfare of two adults and two small children inside a vehicle.

Deputies found the vehicle and conducted a traffic stop between Road F and Americus Road, about a mile west of Emporia.

KVOE reports the driver left the vehicle. As that person did so, deputies heard a sound inside the vehicle and found a woman dead inside.

The woman’s identity hadn’t been released as of early Thursday.

KVOE said the driver was arrested on suspicion of illegal activity that wasn’t related to the woman’s death. The arrested person’s name wasn’t immediately availalble.

The children who were inside the vehicle were unharmed and were taken into protective custody.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become availalble.

