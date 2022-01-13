Advertisement

Cases, clusters surge as Omicron takes hold

By Melissa Brunner
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:55 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas continues seeing its highest numbers of new COVID cases ever in the pandemic.

The Kansas Dept. of Health and Environment’s dashboard update Wednesday shows 22,240 new cases since Monday. Two days within the past week had more than 5,400 new cases diagnosed in a single day, setting yet another new one-day high.

While KDHE shows testing numbers are up, so is the percent of tests coming back positive. For January so far, the positivity rate is 29.2 percent.

KDHE also reported 139 new hospitalizations from Monday to Wednesday.

The virus continues to put pressure on Northeast Kansas hospitals. The University of Kansas Health System St. Francis campus was treating 35 positive inpatients Wednesday, 80 percent of which were unvaccinated. Stormont Vail had 59 COVID-positive inpatients. Of those, 93 percent were unvaccinated or had their last dose/booster more than six months ago. Ascension Via Christi in Manhattan has six COVID patients in its ICU, all unvaccinated. They also have 12 other COVID-positive patients in their hospital, all but three of whom are not vaccinated.

With cases up, so are the number of active clusters in the state: 218 in Wednesday’s report, compared to 176 a week ago. More than half of the clusters - 121 - are in long-term care facilities.

While the overall number of active clusters in K-thru-12 schools is down to 26 as students have been gone on winter break, several remain on the exposure location list. Exposure locations are defined as those with five or more cases over the prior 14 days. Schools on the list include North Fairview Elementary in Topeka’s Seaman District; USD 321 Rossville; Council Grove Elementary; Wamego Schools; and Wabaunsee Junior High’s sports teams.

KDHE’s weekly update also shows 13 exposure locations at corrections facilities, including Kansas Juvenile Correctional Complex; Riley Co. Jail; Shawnee Co. Jail; and Topeka Correctional Facility.

To view the long-term care facilities and other places on this week’s exposure location list, visit KDHE’s COVID dashboard.

