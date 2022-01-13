Author of ‘Doubters’ Club’ making room for dialogue across wide spectrum of beliefs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For centuries, people who share similar spiritual beliefs have gathered together, worshiping in congregations with other like-minded individuals.

A large number of religions and denominations have been the result.

At the same time, there has been a reluctance among members of one religious group to develop meaningful dialogue with those of other groups -- or with individuals who don’t belong to any particular group.

Lately, however, some individuals have made efforts to bridge the gap between the various groups.

Among them is Preston Ulmer, a minister with the Assemblies of God denomination, who helped launch a group known as the Doubters’ Club a few years back in Denver, where he had moved to start a new church.

The premise was to develop conversations in a non-threatening and non-critical setting where people can speak freely about what they believe -- or don’t believe -- with no strings attached.

Ulmer’s recently released book, “The Doubters’ Club” (NavPress, softcover, 176 pages, $16.99), discusses what led him to start such a group and how it has grown to other cities across the nation and around the world.

Through the process of formulating the model that has become “The Doubters’ Club,” Ulmer says he has been challenged “to love and live more like Jesus, not just to think like Him.”

Here is a question-and-answer interview conducted via email with Ulmer:

1. What led you to start the Doubters’ Club?

My wife and I felt led to move to Denver, Colo., to start a church, and we knew that we wanted to start a faith community for skeptics and the spiritually wounded.

When it came to finding which neighborhood we wanted to start the church in, I didn’t know exactly how we were supposed to do that.

On a weekend visit to the city, I asked a random coffee-shop owner what kind of church he goes to. Looking back, that was a stupid question! It’s just unwise to assume people go to church, and it can be fairly offensive when you don’t have a prior relationship. He told me he was an atheist, but he would go to a place where he can ask questions and where he wasn’t judged for thinking differently.

When we moved to the area months later, I visited him and asked him if he would help me start something called “The Doubters’ Club.” From its inception, it has been a group co-moderated by two friends who don’t think like one another but who are committed to pursuing truth together.

2. Did you have any trepidations about such a venture? If so, what were they?

There is a grit and flexibility that church planters have when they move into a new neighborhood. That was certainly true of us! I only say that because “trepidations” or hesitancies with the Doubters’ Club weren’t really categories in that season of life. It was more cautious optimism. Traditional church models weren’t working. Why not try something new?

3. For Christians seeking to reach out to their community, how helpful can something like the Doubters’ Club be?

It’s an incredible way to invite people in on the mission of God before they ever believe in Jesus. In fact, it requires that they don’t think like a Christian. It helps the community in some very tangible ways. First, it builds bridges where the world is building walls. Relationship is the win in these settings, not conversion to a certain way of thinking.

Also, Doubters’ Clubs help rebuild the impression people have of Jesus, the Church, and Christians in general. I could share countless stories of how evangelicals and the deconstructionist have found healing and pursued God through these settings.

Lastly, it really helps us Christians. We tend to get stuck in a bubble, and any time we go outside that bubble, it’s usually with the ulterior motive of conversion, church attendance, or whatever “next step” we have up our sleeves. What if we learned to befriend people like Jesus? Meaning, even if they betrayed us or hurt us, we still stay committed to them.

4. What are the main characteristics of those leading the Doubters’ Club and those participating in it?

Honestly, we have four “rules” that I think would answer this question well. We always have these rules visible every meeting They are a must for those leading and those attending. (1) We value respect above being right. (2) We understand and accept differences of opinion. (3) We listen with an open mind. (4) We are a safe place.

5. How familiar or well-versed should people be when considering leading a group like this?

The beauty of this group is that it does not require a master’s or PhD. In fact, it doesn’t even require that someone is an avid reader. This is not an apologetics ministry. It is a club! The goal is friendship and pursuing truth together. So I guess in a way, the best leaders are those who are willing to admit when they don’t know and commit to finding the answers with people in the group.

6. What’s the key component for a person starting a group like this? I would think being a good listener would be important.

Yes! Good listeners and good question-askers are winning the world because the world has learned to trust people who care. It’s rare. I had a person call me the other day to tell me he wanted to sign up for our next training. After talking for about 2 minutes, he was clear that he needed a place to articulate the clear gospel to atheists to win more of them over. I told him this club wouldn’t be a good fit. Jesus wasn’t the loudest proclaimer of what He knew to be truth, but He was the busiest doer of what He knew to be love. That’s what we are after!

7. How would you suggest starting a group like this? Where do the groups typically meet?

If someone is interested in starting a Doubters’ Club, I recommend they go through our online training. It’s a live, two-day cohort that takes a total of 4 hours. We run these trainings every quarter. You can sign up on our website: thedoubtersclub.com.

As far as where they meet, some of the best environments are coffee shops, bars, and microbreweries. No matter how cool someone’s church cafe is, we just tell people that these can’t take place in a church. It’s meant to be for the community, so it must be in the community.

8. How do you keep the group moving in a positive direction rather than getting into arguments over differences?

Science has taught us some amazing things about the human brain. When arguments are occurring, we have placed one another in the resistor part of our brains. It’s the fight or flight part. They need to be in the frontal cortex where we have rational, joyful, future-oriented thoughts. That’s where people co-create answers with one another. The only way to make that long, 6-inch journey is by building trust. And the quickest way to build trust with people is through listening.

We keep moving toward a positive direction by listening, listening, and more listening. Then, we ask questions that help them co-create an answer that moves them toward truth.

9. What are the goals and outcomes of such a group — and is it an effective way to evangelize?

I like this question, but most people don’t like my answer. The goal of the Doubters’ Club is not to convert people. It is to restore dignity to their journey by giving them a thinking, Christian friend who will share Jesus naturally over a long period of time. It’s not evangelism. This is some heavy pre-evangelism work.

10. Do you see any Scriptural basis for the Doubters’ Club?

Yes. If you are looking for the verse that commands us to start gatherings like this, it’s not there. Which, if we were to be honest, the Bible wasn’t meant for us to cherry-pick verses anyways. But the Doubters’ Club model is unavoidable if you read about the life of Jesus and the ministry of Paul. Jesus kept emphasizing this idea of killing our biases and preferences for the sake of the other. It’s in his parables, in his daily living, and deeply embedded in Christology. Luke 14 is my favorite parable for this reason. Philippians 2 shows us that he did this before even coming to Earth. I think the group of disciples were the first “Doubters’ Club.” Paul in Athens shows us a model of letting the culture be the question askers.

11. How supportive has your church or denomination been in this endeavor?

I’m an Assemblies of God minister. That’s surprising to some, but the AG has been incredibly supportive of this organization. The General Superintendent, Doug Clay, has shown continued support through endorsing my most recent book, sharing the stories with others, and visiting my office just to ask about our gatherings. Any success the Doubters’ Club has is due to encouragement from pastors within my fellowship.

12. How many groups like this are there in the United States and around the world? Do you know of any in the Topeka or Kansas City area?

We have launched over 60 clubs in the world. Now, you have to remember that clubs are not churches. They are not meant to last forever. We usually say that the life cycle of a club should be as long as it takes for it to become a lifestyle. We have clubs going on 6 years, and we have others that lasted a year. However, we are always launching them. In fact, we have some launching this month in Seattle and San Francisco.

We actually do have a group in Kansas City!

