Advertisement

3 kids found dead in Calif. apartment, deputies say

Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California,...
Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a Le Grand, California, apartment. A woman was found in the same unit with what officials believe are self-inflicted wounds. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.(Source: KFSN via CNN)
By KFSN Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 6:11 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) - Deputies say three children under the age of 8 were found dead inside a California apartment. A woman was found injured in the same unit and taken to the hospital.

Neighbors in Le Grand, California, are stunned and horrified after the three young victims were found dead when deputies rushed to the scene just after 2 p.m. Wednesday.

“Apparently, there was a gentleman that was screaming for help,” said Daryl Allen with the Merced County Sheriff’s Office.

Neighbor Elias Vargas says he was home when he heard that man screaming then saw him walking back and forth between the complex and Le Grand Elementary, which is just feet away.

“He said, ‘My kids were killed!’ So, that’s when I realized something serious happened there at the house,” Vargas said.

A woman was found inside the same apartment unit with what officials believe are self-inflicted wounds. She was taken by helicopter to the hospital, where she was listed in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office hasn’t revealed information about her relationship to the children, how they died or who, if anyone, is suspected of killing them.

Neighbors say a married couple and their three kids live inside the apartment.

“It’s just a shock for the community right now to see this kind of stuff happen,” Vargas said.

Copyright 2022 KFSN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
A $25,000 reward has been offered by the US Army for information leading to the arrest and...
Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron may be headed for a rapid drop in US and Britain
Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Security video shows the moment when 18-year-old Alexis Avila pulled up in a white car, open...
New Mexico woman pleads not guilty to putting newborn in trash
A Manhattan liquor store reported someone purchased $700 in booze with a credit card that the...
Manhattan liquor store reports unauthorized credit-card user purchased $700 in booze
President Joe Biden is highlighting the federal government’s efforts to 'surge' medical...
Biden highlighting federal ‘surge’ to help weather omicron