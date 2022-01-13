Advertisement

$1.5 million made available to Kansas communities for tourism attraction improvements

FILE
FILE(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 4:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Around $1.5 million in grants has been made available for Kansas communities to build new or improve old tourism attractions.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says a new grant opportunity is available for communities to help develop or enhance tourism attractions to boost local economies.

“Our tourism industry supports Kansas jobs, injects millions into our economy, and preserves our state’s unique history for future generations,” Gov. Kelly said. “These grants will enhance local community efforts to develop quality tourism assets that will grow the economy and improve the quality of life for all Kansans.”

Kelly said the Tourism Attraction-Sub grants for Kansas program is available through the Kansas Tourism Department. She said the program offers funding support for public and not-for-profit groups to get new or improved tourism attractions, with a total of $1.5 million available.

The TASK is funded by the American Rescue Plan U.S. Economic Development Administration Travel, Tourism and Outdoor Recreation state grants.

“We are using every tool at our disposal to accelerate travel and tourism across Kansas because of its many far-reaching benefits,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “These grants will help fuel thoughtful investment in attractions across Kansas that create jobs, drive economic growth and improve our communities.”

Kelly said projects to be funded by TASK would bring new visitors to the Sunflower State, like museums, sports facilities, sites of natural or cultural significance, significant permanent exhibits, unique or destination-type lodging, conference centers, trails, outdoor activities that spur visitation, destination retail and others tied to the tourism industry.

“This is a great opportunity to add to the already stellar visitor experiences available in Kansas and to inspire more people to explore our great state,” Kansas Tourism Director Bridgette Jobe said.

The Kansas Governor said the TASK grant application process opens on Friday, Jan. 14, with a March 11 deadline for submission. She said grant awardees will be announced on May 2.

For more information, click HERE.

