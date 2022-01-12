Wednesday forecast: Slightly cooler but still mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - If you didn’t get a chance to enjoy yesterday’s warm weather, don’t worry you’ll have 2 more days of mild temperatures. For most areas it won’t be as warm but there will be less wind than yesterday so comfort level will be similar.

All eyes are on a storm system Friday into Saturday where we’ll have rain changing over to snow. Confidence is increasing that accumulating snow is likely but with this still being a couple days out, putting specific numbers to how much snow to expect will not do any good since it will likely change by the time we get to Friday. It is our only chance of precipitation for the next 8 days so if you have any plans especially Friday night into Saturday wouldn’t be a bad idea to prepare for a Plan B and be ready for hazardous roads.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Mix of Sun and Clouds. Highs in the 50s (low 50s north-central Kansas with mid-upper 50s for most). Winds W/NW 5-10 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s to mid 30s. Winds W 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the 50s. Winds NW/N 5-15, gusts around 20 mph.

Clouds increase Thursday night leading to overcast skies on Friday. There does remain uncertainty on how widespread any precipitation will be during the day. Will keep a slight chance of rain in the afternoon but know this is subject to change. In fact our in house computer model is indicating a rain/snow mix already by the afternoon. It is the outlier compared to all other models as snow is not expected until after sunset but it is something to monitor.

Rain will eventually transition to snow Friday night with a narrow window of freezing rain or sleet to last long enough for any ice accumulation so that’s the good news out of this, ice is not expected. The uncertainty exists on how much snow to expect and how long it will last on Saturday. Prepare for temperatures to be below freezing and only in the upper 20s to low 30s for most spots for highs Saturday.

Sunday was adjusted to be cooler due to the higher confidence of the snow keeping the day cooler so it’ll likely remain in the 30s (but with more sun).

A gradual warm up is expected to begin next week before a cool down toward the second half of the week. Low chances for precipitation next week as it’ll mostly be dry.

Taking Action:

Confidence is increasing that there will be accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday. Prepare for hazardous roads and colder temperatures. Keep checking back for details on how much snow to expect and the timing. Gusts will be in the 20-30 mph range so reduced visibility will be likely as well.

While the Chiefs game is still expected to be dry Sunday night, depending how much snow falls Saturday will depend on how warm it’ll get. The more snow there is and how cold it gets Saturday night will depend on how warm it gets Sunday. 30s are likely, just a matter of if it’s closer to the low 30s or upper 30s which means prepare for 20s during the game. Winds should be 10 mph or less Sunday into Sunday night.



