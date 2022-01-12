Advertisement

Washburn’s Corey Ballentine signs with Falcons

Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine runs the ball during warmups before an NFL football...
Detroit Lions cornerback Corey Ballentine runs the ball during warmups before an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens in Detroit, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021. (AP Photo/Tony Ding)(Tony Ding | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:37 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ATLANTA (WIBW) - Washburn and Shawnee Heights High School alum Corey Ballentine has found a new home in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday they have signed Ballentine to a reserve/future contract.

Ballentine has made three stops in the league since being drafted in the sixth round by the Giants in 2019. He was picked up by the Jets in November 2020, and most recently the Detroit Lions in September.

The former Ichabod played four games this season, notching 94 yards as a kickoff return specialist.

