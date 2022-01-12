Washburn’s Corey Ballentine signs with Falcons

ATLANTA (WIBW) - Washburn and Shawnee Heights High School alum Corey Ballentine has found a new home in the NFL.

The Atlanta Falcons announced Wednesday they have signed Ballentine to a reserve/future contract.

Ballentine has made three stops in the league since being drafted in the sixth round by the Giants in 2019. He was picked up by the Jets in November 2020, and most recently the Detroit Lions in September.

The former Ichabod played four games this season, notching 94 yards as a kickoff return specialist.

We have signed Corey Ballentine to a reserve/future contract and have activated Jonathan Bullard and Jason Spriggs from the reserve/COVID-19 list. — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 12, 2022

