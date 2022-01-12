Advertisement

Update: KCPD locates stolen vehicle, missing 14-year-old

Marylan Stewart.
Marylan Stewart.(KCTV5)
By Jackson Hicks
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The missing teen has been located. The police have not shared where he was found.

From the KCPD’s Twitter account: “Marylan has been located, he is OK, he was able to get out of the car and return back to the location near where it was originally stolen from. Officers are talking with the victims now, investigation continues.”

The vehicle and suspect have been located, according to police. The suspect has been taken into custody in the midtown area.

They are still trying to locate 14-year-old Marylan Stewart.

He is described as a Black male who is wearing a gray hoodie, gray sweatpants, and black shoes.

Kansas City police are looking for a stolen vehicle that had a teenager inside.

According to police, 14-year-old Marylan Stewart was inside a vehicle that was stolen Wednesday afternoon.

The vehicle, a white 2019 Dodge Durango, was last seen eastbound from 1410 E. 63rd around 3:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The vehicle has a Missouri tag reading “RG1 H4X.” It has tinted windows, a broken rear tail light, and the rear passenger tire is low.

The suspect is described as a Black female who is 5 feet, 6 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. She is wearing a scarf over gray hair. She was seen in a grey jacket, pink pajama pants, and pink flip flops.

Anyone seeing the vehicle should call 911.

Police are working on getting a picture of the juvenile and will be requesting an Amber Alert.

