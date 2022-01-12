Topeka City Council proposal has City Manager hiring in September, Padilla hopeful it could happen sooner

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Council members are reviewing a timeline to finalize the city manager position that stretches to September but Mayor Mike Padilla said it could happen more quickly.

The Topeka City Council is looking for a local recruiting firm first to promote the city manager’s job to local or regional candidates.

The Executive Search Firm Scope of Work draft states the firm must have a proven track record for recruitment and placement of city managers in municipalities; preferably those with a council and manager form of government.

Councilmembers Spencer Duncan and Neil Dobler believe that line should be erased.

We have heard council members want a local recruiting firm to find a local hire to take the role from former manager Brent Trout and current interim Bill Cochran.

“That could significantly reduce the number of firms that would meet that requirement and so effectively, even if though we want to use a local firm, we’d probably be effectively eliminating them from the process,” said Padilla.

Padilla believes having these modifications now rather than later shows their need to get the position filled.

“It says that we’re serious about it and we want to make sure that we look at everything locally. We’ve heard that from the public that we should look at our local talent and so we really want to take that into consideration,” he said.

The proposed timeline shows the city recruiting candidates through the end of February. This is followed by on-site visits with the governing body, city department directors, and community stakeholders.

The candidates may then campaign for support from April to May with final interviews in late June.

The governing body hopes to make a job offer in early July and have the person on the job on September 19th.

But Padilla believes it could happen sooner than that.

“We were hoping, myself and the council, we’re looking more like the practical at the end of June and so we’re really pushing this as a priority for our interim to get into this process as possible but do it with due diligence and look at the details.”

Padilla was encouraged by the council members speaking up about the draft and make modifications before releasing the finished work for firms to apply.

He also said they are working with the community to make sure they make the right hire for the city.

