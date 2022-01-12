Study shows smoking costs Kansans over $42,000 per year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A recent study shows smoking tobacco costs Kansans over $42,000 per year.

With the economic and societal costs of smoking tobacco costing Americans over $300 billion per year, WalletHub.com says it released its report on The Real Cost of Smoking by State. To encourage the estimated 34.2 million users in the U.S. to kick the habit, the personal-finance website calculated the potential financial losses of smoking, including the lifetime and annual costs of a cigarette pack per day, health care expenditures, income losses and other costs.

According to the report, $2,025,237 is the total cost per smoker in Kansas. It said $117,910 is spent out of pocket on tobacco in a lifetime and smoking costs about $1,233,424 in financial opportunities. Smoking costs Kansans $144,798 in health care over their lifetime. Kansans also lose about $514,918 in overall income due to smoking and $14,087 in other costs associated with smoking.

Per year, the study said smoking costs Kansans $42,192. It said $2,398 is spent on out-of-pocket costs annually and $25,698 in financial opportunities. Smoking also costs Kansans $3,017 in health care each year. Around $10,727 in annual income is lost to smoking in Kansas $293 in other costs associated with smoking.

For more information about the cost of smoking in Kansas and other states, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.