State agencies directed to waive fees for victims of December wildfires

FILE - The setting sun is shrouded in smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis,...
FILE - The setting sun is shrouded in smoke from a fire that burned and stretched across Ellis, Russell, Osborne and Rooks counties Thursday, Dec. 16, 2021, near Natoma, Kan. Firefighters and emergency responders are battling fires spreading across parts of central and western Kansas after a powerful storm blew through the state. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:19 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - State agencies have been directed to waive fees for victims of December wildfires in Kansas.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly says she directed the Kansas Department of Revenue and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment to waive fees for birth certificates, marriage certificates and vehicle registration. She said the directives provide much-needed relief for Kansans who lost crops, cattle and their homes due to wildfires from Dec. 15.

“When I met with the farmers and ranchers who were impacted by the devastating wildfires, they shared with me the financial burden they’re up against to rebuild their livelihoods,” Governor Kelly said. “Waiving these fees is a commonsense and necessary action this administration can take to help these Kansans recover from the wildfires.”

Kelly said the Division of Vehicles will do the following:

  • Waive penalties associated with late vehicle registrations
  • Waive fees associated with the reprint or replacement of vehicle registration documentation, printed vehicle certificate of titles, driver’s licenses and identification cards
  • Issue a temporary driver’s license to an applicant who cannot provide valid documentary evidence so long as the applicant provides compelling evidence proving current lawful presence. Any temporary license issued pursuant to this declaration shall be valid for one year

The Kansas Governor said the aid from the Division of Vehicles will be available until Feb. 28.

In addition, Kelly said Secretary of Revenue Mark Burghart has waived fees typically applied to requests for tax documents from previous years from Kansans affected by the storms. She said those requests can be made by emailing Sarah.Fulton1@ks.gov.

Kelly said the KDHE’s Office of Vital Statistics will do the following:

  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas birth certificates
  • Waive fees for one-time replacement of Kansas marriage certificates

Kansans affected by the wildfires should call the Office of Vital Statistics at 785-296-1400. The aid from this office is available until Feb. 28.

For more information about recovery opportunities, click HERE.

