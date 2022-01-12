Advertisement

Sheriff’s Office searches for man who led deputies on high-speed chase through Lawrence

Tyrone "Ty" Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City
Tyrone "Ty" Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City
By Sarah Motter
Jan. 12, 2022
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man who led deputies on a high-speed chase through Lawrence in December.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 12, that Tyrone “Ty” Leroy Alexander, 48, of Baldwin City, is wanted for outstanding probation violation warrants out of Douglas Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said it needs the public’s help locating Alexander, who fled from deputies on Dec. 29, 2021, which resulted in a high-speed chase through the City of Lawrence.

Related to the chase, the Sheriff’s Office said Alexander is also wanted for felony fleeing and eluding law enforcement, aggravated assault and felony interference with law enforcement.

If anyone knows where Alexander could be, they should contact the Douglas Co. Sheriff’s Office at 785-843-0250 or Crime Stoppers at 785-843-8477.

