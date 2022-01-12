Senator says if filibuster taken away, personal freedom of Kansans will disappear

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senator Jerry Moran says if the filibuster is eliminated from the Senate rules, the personal freedoms of Kansans will disappear.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) says he spoke during a news conference on Majority Leader Schumer’s threats to change the rules of the Senate and eliminate the filibuster.

“The filibuster protects the minority – whether Republican or Democrat, rural or urban, or an unusual idea – and the ability for a member of the Senate to speak on behalf of his or her constituents and advocate for their views,” said Sen. Moran. “It allows every Senator to have the opportunity to garner more information, to seek out the sponsors of a bill, to have a conversation, and to pull people together before we decide to proceed on legislation. But the filibuster does more than that - it forces us to work together.”

Moran said freedoms and liberties are protected by processes, by the Constitution and by the 60-bote rule in the Senate. He said if those are taken away, the personal freedoms of Kansans and all Americans will disappear.

