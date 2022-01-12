Riley man scammed out of $1,500 in gift cards

RILEY, Kan. (WIBW) - Authorities are investigating a gift-card scam in which a Riley man was victimized to the tune of $1,500, authorities said.

The report was filed around 1 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of Schurle Way in Riley.

Officers filed a report for theft by deception in the case.

According to Riley County police, a 68-year-old man was victimized by an unknown person p osing as a customer-service representative for Amazon Prime.

Riley County police said the person him out of $1,500 in Visa gift cards as payment for a “fraudulent return”. Anyone with information can contact RCPD or the Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers. Using the Crime Stoppers service can allow you to remain anonymous and could qualify you for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

