Record-breaking attendance continues at Topeka Zoo as Zoo Lights boasts 72,000 visitors

Zoo Lights
Zoo Lights(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Record-breaking attendance continued at Topeka Zoo through the end of its final event of the year, Zoo Lights, which boasted 72,000 guests in 2021.

The Topeka Zoo says the second year of Zoo Lights solidified its status as Topeka’s “newest holiday tradition” with an 11% increase in visitors over 2020′s inaugural event. Zoo Lights 2021 ran from Nov. 19 through Dec. 26 and was seen by 72,000 guests.

The Zoo said 2021′s Zoo Lights was all about “doubling the fun in 2021,” with all new lights, dazzling displays and festive activities drawing visitors from miles away. Mild temperatures late into the year also boosted tickets sales and contributed to robust attendance.

The Zoo said it was the local event seen around the world, with 50% of visitors coming from outside of Topeka. It said it saw visitors from 42 different states, plus D.C., and Saskatchewan, Canada. Even so, it said growing interest and support from the community has been a huge factor in the growth of Zoo Lights.

“We want to share our immense gratitude for all the members of our community that participated with Zoo Lights, said Jared Bednar, Director of Administration and Creative. “Whether you helped set up lights, sponsored the event, or even just visited, you contributed to sharing some much-needed holiday joy and helped the Zoo in our mission.”

With the end of Zoo Lights 2021, the Topeka Zoo said it looks forward to what’s new in “twenty-twenty-zoo.” This year, it said guests will experience new events like DINOSAURS ALIVE!, the opening of the new Giraffe habitat and welcoming new animals to the Zoo. It said familiar events will also return such as Roar and Pour, Brew at the Zoo, and Zoo Lights.

For more information about upcoming events, click HERE.

