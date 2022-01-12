Advertisement

No. 9 KU wins thriller in Lawrence over No. 15 Iowa State

Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe...
Kansas guard Ochai Agbaji (30) shoots against Iowa State guard Tyrese Hunter (11) and Gabe Kalscheur (22) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, in Lawrence, Kan. (AP Photo/Ed Zurga)(Ed Zurga | AP)
By Marleah Campbell
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 9:18 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 9 KU came out on the winning side of four lead changes in the final minute Tuesday night to take down No. 15 Iowa State, 62-61.

Caleb Grill hit a jumper to give the Cyclones a 59-58 lead with 38 seconds left.

Ochai Agbaji, who led KU with 22 points, knocked down two free throws with 25 seconds to go to regain the lead.

Seven seconds later, Izaiah Brockington hit a jumper off an offensive rebound to once again put Iowa State ahead by a point.

Dajuan Harris would wrap up the scoring frenzy with the go-ahead layup with eight seconds left to seal the win.

KU improves to 13-2 on the year and 2-1 in Big 12 play.

