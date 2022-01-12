No. 25 K-State falls to No. 9 Iowa State on final shot

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - No. 25 K-State dropped a heartbreaker to No. 9 Iowa State Tuesday night, 73-70. The Cyclones hit a go-ahead three off the glass with 3.9 seconds left.

Prior to the final shot, Jeff Mittie’s squad trailed for just 16 seconds of the game. Their lead grew as large to 11 at halftime.

Maggie Espenmiller-McGraw’s three-pointer on the final possession marked the Cyclones’ first lead since the first minute, when ISU led 3-2.

K-State looked to lob into standout junior and Wooden Award Midseason Top-25 candidate Ayoka Lee for the final shot, but threw it out of bounds.

The Cyclones would hit one more free throw to seal it.

Lee led the Wildcats with 38 points (18-29) and 11 rebounds. She was the only K-State player to finish in double digits.

The Cyclones shot 52.2% from three in the win (12-23). Ashley Joens paced ISU with 27 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.

The loss snaps a six-game win streak for K-State. This is the first week the Wildcats’ have been in the AP Top-25 poll since 2016-2017.

