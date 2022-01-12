Advertisement

Missouri man killed when car rear-ends semi in Doniphan County

A Missouri man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended a slow-moving...
A Missouri man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended a slow-moving semitrailer on a US-36 highway in Doniphan County, authorities said.(KWTX)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:48 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ELWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended a slow-moving semitrailer on a Doniphan County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday on westbound US-36 highway on the south edge of Elwood.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Honda Accord rear-ended a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling at a low rate of speed.

The driver of the Honda, Raymond Sauter, 59, of St. Joseph, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Sauter, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Robert Varnum, 57, of Watertown, Mass., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Varnum was wearing a seat belt.

Another occupant of the semi, Christopher McDonald, 41, of Logan, Utah, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said McDonald, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was in the sleeper compartment of the semi at the time of the collision.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Riley County police were investigating a report of an aggravated battery and assault that...
Aggravated battery and assault reported at McDonald’s drive-thru in Manhattan

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
The teens in the Make A Difference Club are keeping their campus clean.
WARU Middle School Good Kids are working as an army of assistant custodians
Topeka City Council proposal has City Manager hiring in September, Padilla hopeful it could...
Topeka City Council proposal has City Manager hiring in September, Padilla hopeful it could happen sooner
Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla at a city council meeting on Jan. 11, 2022.
Topeka City Council proposal has City Manager hiring in September, Padilla hopeful it could happen sooner