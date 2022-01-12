Missouri man killed when car rear-ends semi in Doniphan County

ELWOOD, Kan. (WIBW) - A Missouri man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended a slow-moving semitrailer on a Doniphan County highway, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 8:35 a.m. Tuesday on westbound US-36 highway on the south edge of Elwood.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2005 Honda Accord rear-ended a 2019 Freightliner semitrailer that was traveling at a low rate of speed.

The driver of the Honda, Raymond Sauter, 59, of St. Joseph, Mo., was pronounced dead at the scene.

The patrol said Sauter, who was alone in the car, wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the semi, Robert Varnum, 57, of Watertown, Mass., was reported uninjured. The patrol said Varnum was wearing a seat belt.

Another occupant of the semi, Christopher McDonald, 41, of Logan, Utah, also was reported uninjured. The patrol said McDonald, who wasn’t wearing a seat belt, was in the sleeper compartment of the semi at the time of the collision.

