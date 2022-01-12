Kansas Wildfire Relief

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Click the image below to donate.

On December 15, 2021, Kansas experienced a historic and unprecedented weather event. The National Weather Service classified it as the first derecho in December in the United States. Extreme winds fueled wildfires that tore through Western Kansas, burning homes, property, livestock, cropland and more. The four Kansas counties of Russell, Ellis, Osborne and Rooks were the hardest hit. The event has been dubbed the “Four County Fire.”

We’ve talked with Kansas farmers and ranchers who are trying to repair and rebuild their lives. They’ve shown us the devastation while holding back tears. They talk about homesteads that have been in their family for generations that burned within a matter of minutes. People who pride themselves on helping neighbors, especially during tough times, have found themselves in need of help right now.

That’s why KWCH/KSCW and the Kansas Livestock Foundation are raising money for those impacted by the December 15 fire/storm. Every dollar received goes directly to the Kansas ag producers who need assistance. The money will be used to repair fences, rebuild barns and homes and so many other necessities to get Kansas farmers and ranchers back in business. Please consider giving and know your donation is truly appreciated.

How is the money distributed?

The Kansas Livestock Foundation is a non-profit organization that operates for charitable, scientific and educational purposes in the beef industry. During disaster times, the KLF will collect monetary donations to distribute to those impacted by a specific event. All donations collected now will be given to ag producers who suffered loss in the December 15th, 2021 fire/storm. The KLF will look over all fire/storm relief applications (which must be submitted in full by January 31, 2022) and then equitably distribute all funds raised during this time. KLF donations are tax-deductible but as always, it’s best to check with your own financial advisor.

If I’m an ag producer who suffered loss from the December 15, 2021 fire/storm, how can I apply for help?

If you are a Kansas ag producer and suffered loss in the December 15, 2021 fire/storm, you can apply for funds by filling out this application. You do not need to be a member of the Kansas Livestock Association to receive funds. The application must be submitted in full by January 31, 2022.

