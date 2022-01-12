Advertisement

Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences

Back to School
Back to School(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:19 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing all school buildings on Thursday and Friday.

USD 490 said the decision was made in collaboration with the Butler County Health Department and based on staffing shortages and student absences.

In collaboration w/Butler County Health Department, USD 490 will be closing all buildings on 1-13-2022 & 1-14-2022. The...

Posted by El Dorado Schools on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

USD 484 Fredonia announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be closed through next Monday after reporting almost 40 active COVID cases in its buildings including a number of staff, coaches and teachers.

“The health and safety of our students and our employees is our #1 priority. We have been testing a large portion of our student body each morning, and we are seeing a positivity rate between 7-8% each morning. This delay will hopefully break this cycle of positive cases,” the district said.

Valley Center Schools has not closed its doors, but in a letter sent home Wednesday, USD 262 said parents should plan now to have child care in place in case schools are forced to close temporarily.

The district said closing schools is a measure they have worked to avoid at all costs, moving staff around to fill various positions. However, they are quickly approaching the point where there simply may not be enough staff to sustain the needs.”

Valley Center currently has 140 staff and students who are COVID positive. The highest number of cases the district has experienced at any point during the pandemic.

The warning is similar to one Wichita Public Schools and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita alerted its parents about on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Soybean harvest
Gov. Kelly encouraging soybean farmers to continue their good work
Shriners donate circus tickets to Air National Guard
Arab Shrine donates 2,000 circus tickets to Kansas guardsmen
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub
OMNI Circle Group received a $360 thousand grant from the Kauffman Foundation for minority and...
OMNI Circle Group to use grant for business hub