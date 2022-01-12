Kansas schools closing due to staff shortages, student absences

EL DORADO, Kan. (KWCH) - El Dorado Schools announced Wednesday afternoon that it is closing all school buildings on Thursday and Friday.

USD 490 said the decision was made in collaboration with the Butler County Health Department and based on staffing shortages and student absences.

In collaboration w/Butler County Health Department, USD 490 will be closing all buildings on 1-13-2022 & 1-14-2022. The... Posted by El Dorado Schools on Wednesday, January 12, 2022

USD 484 Fredonia announced Wednesday afternoon that it will be closed through next Monday after reporting almost 40 active COVID cases in its buildings including a number of staff, coaches and teachers.

“The health and safety of our students and our employees is our #1 priority. We have been testing a large portion of our student body each morning, and we are seeing a positivity rate between 7-8% each morning. This delay will hopefully break this cycle of positive cases,” the district said.

Valley Center Schools has not closed its doors, but in a letter sent home Wednesday, USD 262 said parents should plan now to have child care in place in case schools are forced to close temporarily.

The district said closing schools is a measure they have worked to avoid at all costs, moving staff around to fill various positions. However, they are quickly approaching the point where there simply may not be enough staff to sustain the needs.”

Valley Center currently has 140 staff and students who are COVID positive. The highest number of cases the district has experienced at any point during the pandemic.

The warning is similar to one Wichita Public Schools and the Catholic Diocese of Wichita alerted its parents about on Tuesday.

Copyright 2022 KWCH. All rights reserved.