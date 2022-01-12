Kansas county says goodbye to former sheriff after he loses battle with cancer

FRANKLIN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Franklin County has said goodbye to former Sheriff Lewis Ashcraft after he lost his battle with cancer in his California home.

The Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office says in a Facebook post on Wednesday, Jan. 12, former Sheriff Lewis Ashcraft, 78, passed away peacefully at his home in Dos Palos, Cal., on Jan. 1, after his battle with cancer.

Ashcraft served as the Franklin Co. Sheriff from 1973 to 1975 and was the last sheriff to live in the old jail and Sheriff’s Quarters before it was torn down in 1974.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ashcraft was born on Aug. 31, 1943, in McAlester, Okla. He married Donna June Cherry Humerickhouse on Jan. 24, 1969. It said he was a Christian and military veteran.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Ashcraft proudly served in the Army as a Military Police Officer who earned his Expert Carbine Badge, Senior Dog Handler Badge and received an honorable discharge with SP 4 ranking on Dec. 3, 1965.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ashcraft worked diligently to protect his community, solve crimes, catch criminals and patrol during inclement weather at all hours. He was an avid Chiefs, Royals and Jayhawks fan, cheering on Patrick Mahomes in his final bedfast days.

Most of all, the Sheriff’s Office said Ashcraft loved his family and his many friends at the Kansas Highway Patrol, Kansas Bureau of Investigation, State Fish and Game, Ottawa Police Department and the Franklin Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office said Ashcraft was a strong leader and instrumental in giving many people a start to their careers in law enforcement.

Honorary military services are pending at the San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella, Cal. Ashcraft requested no flowers or memorials.

