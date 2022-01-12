Kansas Chief Justice lays out budget priorities in State of the Judiciary address

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - “The pandemic became a turning point for Kansas courts,” the Kansas Supreme Court Chief Justice Marla Luckert told a joint session of the legislature Tuesday.

Justice Luckert said while the COVID-19 pandemic caused disruptions to Kansas courts, remote court hearings helped with issues like procedural fairness.

“Appearance rates in many types of cases are increasing so we’re actually having better participation in court by using remote technology”. she told reporters.

Her budget requests include funding for 13 new district judge positions, support staff and 10 new district magistrate judges.

She estimates the positions would cost about $5 million.

She said recent caseload studies support the need for additional employees.

“They have judges keep track of how much time it takes to resolve various kinds of cases,” she explained.

“They weigh the caseloads based upon the data, the data shows we have the needs especially in our larger and midsized counties.”

Luckert’s other requests include shifting the judicial branch funding from fee-based to the state general fund and for lawmakers to maintain the pay increases for judicial employees addressed last year.

Luckert did not request further salary increases but warned entry-level employees and experienced judges are leaving Kansas for higher-paying jobs in other states.

It’s a concern shared by lawmakers of both parties.

“When you’re trying to recruit high-quality attorneys to become judges that’s an issue, they’re not getting any applicants in some areas,” said Rep. Fred Patton, a Topeka Republican who is also the Chair of the House Judiciary Committee.

“I’m not saying it’s something we can solve overnight it’s something we can look at.”

“We’ve had a problem for many years actually many young people leaving Kansas,” Rep. Tom Sawyer, a Wichita Democrat who is also the House Minority Leader lamented.

“Kansas has become a very old state partly because young people leave and I think it is good anything we can do to try to retain.”

Both Patton and Sawyer said surplus revenue in this year’s budget makes Luckert’s requests worth considering.

