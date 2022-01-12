Kansas AG urges FCC to tighten regulations against foreign robocalls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Attorney General has urged the FCC to tighten regulations against foreign robocalls plaguing phones in the Sunflower State.

Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt says he has urged the Federal Communications Commission to enact common-sense measures to stem the tide of foreign-based illegal robocalls attempting to scam Kansans.

AG Schmidt said he joined attorneys general from all 50 states and Washington, D.C., to submit comments to proposed FCC regulations that govern telecommunications that enter the U.S. He said they urged the FCC to require gateway providers, those who allow foreign calls into the U.S., to implement tech to make it difficult for robocalls to enter U.S. phone networks.

Schmidt said the regulations would include using STIR/SHAKEN, a caller ID authentication tech that helps prevent spoofed calls.

The request follows Schmidt’s efforts in December in which he and a coalition of attorneys general successfully helped persuade the FCC to shorten the deadline for smaller phone companies to implement STIR/SHAKEN by a year.

The attorneys general asked the FCC to require these gateway providers to take even more measures to reduce robocalls such as:

Responding to requests from law enforcement, state attorneys general, or the FCC to trace back calls within 24 hours

Blocking calls when providers are aware of an illegal or likely fraudulent caller

Blocking calls that originate from numbers that are on a “do not originate” list - such as government phone numbers that are for incoming calls only

Ensuring foreign telephone companies they partner with make sure that calls are being made from legitimate numbers.

Schmidt said the AGs also have encouraged the FCC to require all phone companies to block calls from gateway providers if they fail to meet these requirements.

To read a full copy of the letter, click HERE.

