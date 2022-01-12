K-State police use large bandaid to patch building
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State police needed a large bandaid for a large wound last week, and the community delivered.
The Kansas State University Police Department says last week officers responded to a parking complaint near the entrance of its building.
When officers arrived, they said they found a single-vehicle, non-injury accident, in which the building was the victim of blunt force trauma.
To the driver - K-State police said they know who you are and they are just glad you are okay.
K-State police gave a big thanks to its partners at Thomas Outdoor Signs and Graphics for the large bandaid.
