K-State police use large bandaid to patch building

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - K-State police needed a large bandaid for a large wound last week, and the community delivered.

The Kansas State University Police Department says last week officers responded to a parking complaint near the entrance of its building.

When officers arrived, they said they found a single-vehicle, non-injury accident, in which the building was the victim of blunt force trauma.

To the driver - K-State police said they know who you are and they are just glad you are okay.

K-State police gave a big thanks to its partners at Thomas Outdoor Signs and Graphics for the large bandaid.

