Health care, taxation, legal reform, government efficiency focus of 2022 Kansas Chamber policy agenda

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - In its 2022 policy agenda, the Kansas Chamber said it will focus on health care, taxation, legal reform and government efficiency.

The Kansas Chamber of Commerce says it released its 2022 Legislative and Policy Agenda this week, which is a comprehensive plan focused on strengthening the state’s economy and removing barriers to job growth and business expansion.

“The Kansas Chamber and its members believe as more job creators recover from the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic, so will their employees, their communities, and our great state,” said Chamber President and CEO Alan Cobb. “However, Kansas cannot continue its progress to improve its business climate without a vision that is led by innovation and the competitive nature of the free market and private sector.”

Cobb continued, “The policy items outlined in the Chamber’s 2022 agenda lay the groundwork to remove government-imposed barriers to job growth, continue to reduce unnecessary regulations, and improve our state’s legal system.”

The Chamber said the recommendations can be filed under nine policy areas, including health care, taxation, government efficiency, and legal reform, among others. It said particular areas of priority this session include the following:

Supporting access to telemedicine and other service options that increase health care options and lower costs to Kansans and employers without prohibiting the right of businesses to freely contract for services.

Supporting policies that eliminate government restrictions on medical professionals’ ability to perform duties within the scope of practice of their professional training.

Using part of the significant budget surplus for an overall rate reduction.

Supporting legislation that grants corporate taxpayers the choice between the current three-factor apportionment formula and a new, single-factor sales-based formula.

Supporting a new tax credit for employers who participate in the Kansas Registered Apprenticeship Program.

Supporting legislation that requires disclosure of third-party financing of litigation.

Supporting legislation implementing safeguards to protect consumers against misleading lawsuit advertising.

Ensuring ARPA fiscal recovery fund dollars focus on one-time investments.

“Increasing healthcare access by providing increased flexibility for frontline providers and treatment is among the Kansas business community’s top priorities, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect operations and workforce. We look forward to working with the Kansas Legislature and Governor Laura Kelly on this critical issue that impacts all Kansans,” said Cobb.

The Chamber said input for the agenda is gathered from member task groups and in-person meetings throughout the state as well as from research from its Annual Business Leaders Poll and Annual Competitiveness Index.

For more information about the Chamber’s 2022 policy agenda, click HERE.

