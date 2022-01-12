Advertisement

Greater Topeka Partnership hosts welcome breakfast for Kansas legislators

By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Topeka Partnership served up a welcome for legislators Tuesday.

GTP held its annual breakfast for lawmakers and their staffs at the statehouse Tuesday morning

Legislators met some of Topeka’s business and political leaders and learned some of their goals for the session.

Topeka’s leaders said the event shows appreciation and forges relationships while they push their priorities.

“Whether that’s highway projects, or collaborating with our private partners to expand broadband coverage it’s an issue, we are focused on Medicaid expansion still whether that will move this session is a question, that’s where our priorities are,” said Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce President Curtis Sneden.

“It’s important, I think for me as the mayor now to really keep that connection with our state legislators from across the state,” Topeka Mayor Mike Padilla said.

“What they do here affects every city across the state.”

