Former Wichita teacher accused of inappropriate relations extradited from Tulsa

Christin Covel
Christin Covel(KWCH)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 8:38 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The former Wichita teacher accused of inappropriate relations with a 13-year-old in Wichita was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on Tuesday.

Jail records show Christin Covel was booked on charges of indecent liberties with a child and unlawful sexual relations; teacher with student.

Covel was extradited from Tulsa, where she was teaching when the alleged crimes happened. Wichita Public Schools confirmed Covel was a teacher in the district from 2015-2020. She was arrested on a warrant through the Sedgwick County District Attorney’s Office on a case from December that has already been presented and charged, and she was housed in the Tulsa County Jail prior to being brought to Wichita.

