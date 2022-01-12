Advertisement

Dir. of Budget encouraged with Kelly’s proposals, among them is freezing tuition

By Joseph Hennessy
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The director of the state’s budget office broke down details of the governor’s spending plans including where she wants to direct some extra cash.

Governor Laura Kelly wants to stop taking money from transportation projects, and use a surplus in last year’s budget to pay down debt, redo the docking building, and give rebates to all taxpayers. Kelly also wants to freeze tuition at the state’s colleges. In a budget that restores higher education funding.

Director of the Budget Adam Proffitt piggy-backed off Kelly’s sentiment at her State of the State address the budget surplus is encouraging for Kansans.

“It’s kind of the genesis of his budget right, is trying to set the budget in a position that is sustainable and structurally balanced and it can live on forever and absorb some of these changes,” he said.

Republicans argue it’s not from her changes, but with federal covid money, the state is in better shape.

Proffitt said the budget looks positive either way.

“There’s been strong economic activity in Kansas. Unemployment is low, the labor market participation rate is high, wages are up, right, there’s a lot of good news as it relates to the economy so a lot of it appears to be ongoing. All the new capital investments happening in Kansas give us a sense that there’s a new base happening going forward, but clearly there is an impact of one-time funding to the extent that it is, we don’t know exactly that number yet.”

One of the encouraging changes students in Kansas could see -- another freeze on college tuition -- that will cost the state $45 million dollars.

Proffitt said they need to situate the money in the state’s general fund now to cause fewer struggles for the higher education leaders in the future.

“It’s more years of an accounting irregularity, it’s more years of school board members having audit findings at the end of the year, it is more years of the schools not having a cash at the time they need it, and it’s more years of the state having a July obligation that is far in excess than what it should be.”

Another $25 million will come from state investments.

“We need to get the funding across, the budget needs to make it across intact the way it is now and make sure that $45.7 million stays in there and that the language around the tuition-free stays in there as well.”

Her proposals include a pay raise for KHP officers and state workers, and getting rid of the $4 surcharge at the DMV.

Republicans questioned whether federal covid-relief dollars and inflation artificially boosted revenues, and worry Kelly proposes spending too much.

We have a link available HERE that’ll guide you to her full report.

