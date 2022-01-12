Advertisement

Deputies search for stolen trailer valued at over $3,000

Pottawatomie Co. deputies search for a stolen Aluma Utility Trailer valued at over $3,000 on...
Pottawatomie Co. deputies search for a stolen Aluma Utility Trailer valued at over $3,000 on Jan. 12, 2022.(Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:44 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Deputies in Pottawatomie County are looking for a stolen Aluma trailer valued at over $3,000.

On Wednesday, Jan. 12, the Pottawatomie Co. Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to the 800 block of E U.S. Highway 24 in Manhattan with reports of a past theft of a utility trailer.

The trailer was described as a silver 14-inch single-axle Aluma utility Trailer with a standup ramp on the back. The loss of the trailer is valued at about $3,200.

The Sheriff’s Office said a mid-2000s White GM Crew Cab pickup was seen in the area during the early morning hours of Wednesday, at the time of the theft.

Anyone with information about the theft should call Detective Rob Gordon at 785-457-3353 or leave a tip with the Pottawatomie Co. Crimestoppers HERE.

