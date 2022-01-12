Crews extinguish fire caused by kerosene heater in southwest Topeka

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As crews extinguish a fire caused by a kerosene heater, the Fire Department has urged residents to treat their space heaters with care.

Topeka Fire crews were on the scene of a fire caused by a kerosene heater late Wednesday morning, Jan. 12. The only casualty in the incident was to the heater. The home, which was under construction, did not have a family living inside it quite yet.

Public Education Officer Alan Stahl said the fire was caused by a kerosene-powered space heater being used by contractors in the basement. As contractors attempted to heat up the house to finish drywall, the heater malfunctioned and caught fire.

Stahl said damage to the home was contained to mostly smoke damage - there was no structural damage to the home.

Stahl urged Topekans to treat their space heaters with care this winter as crews see more and more fires caused in attempts to keep warm.

