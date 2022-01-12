COVID-19 testing temporarily suspended in Coffey Co.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - COVID-19 testing is delayed in Coffey County.

County health officials moved testing clinics to the Coffey Co. Courthouse after cold weather made it impossible to continue in the trailer they were originally using. After hearing concerns from residents visiting the courthouse, the Coffey Co. Commission voted to suspend the clinics until the health department’s new trailer is delivered.

“There was concerns from passersby’s doing business in the courthouse and others for fear of catching COVID,” Commission Chairman Jesse Knight said. “Those were brought to the commissions Monday morning with concerns -- the board voted for the safety of patrons of Coffey county and their employees that we should seize the clinics until we have a trailer delivered on the 20th of Jan. which is off site from the courthouse.”

They expect the trailer to arrive by January 20.

