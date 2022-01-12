Advertisement

Board of Education unanimously passes emergency declaration to aid in substitute teacher shortage

FILE
FILE(Live 5/File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Board of Education unanimously passed an emergency declaration in order to aid in the shortage of substitute teachers caused by COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, the Kansas State Board of Education says it unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing substitutes that meet certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License.

The Board said the approval will help solve the substitute teacher shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Board, any TEAL obtained through the emergency declaration will expire on June 1, 2022. After that, those with a TEAL will be required to meet the more rigorous requirements for a substitute teacher license.

Usually, the Board said there is a minimum requirement of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university in order to get an emergency sub license. The declaration removes this requirement, however, candidates are still required to meet the following:

  • Meet the minimum age requirement of 18.
  • Have a high school diploma. Individuals with a general educational development (GED) diploma/certificate aren’t eligible.
  • Have a verified employment commitment from a district or system.
  • Be fingerprinted and pass a background check.
  • Submit a completed application to KSDE.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

Midday in Kansas
K-State police use a large bandaid to patch a dent made in its building by a vehicle.
K-State police use large bandaid to patch building
FILE
Washburn University urges masks, COVID-19 vaccines as students head back for spring semester
FILE
Kansas AG urges FCC to tighten regulations against foreign robocalls