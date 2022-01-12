Board of Education unanimously passes emergency declaration to aid in substitute teacher shortage

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Board of Education unanimously passed an emergency declaration in order to aid in the shortage of substitute teachers caused by COVID-19.

On Wednesday morning, Jan. 12, the Kansas State Board of Education says it unanimously approved an emergency declaration allowing substitutes that meet certain qualifications to apply for a Temporary Emergency Authorized License.

The Board said the approval will help solve the substitute teacher shortage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to the Board, any TEAL obtained through the emergency declaration will expire on June 1, 2022. After that, those with a TEAL will be required to meet the more rigorous requirements for a substitute teacher license.

Usually, the Board said there is a minimum requirement of 60 semester credit hours from a regionally accredited college or university in order to get an emergency sub license. The declaration removes this requirement, however, candidates are still required to meet the following:

Meet the minimum age requirement of 18.

Have a high school diploma. Individuals with a general educational development (GED) diploma/certificate aren’t eligible.

Have a verified employment commitment from a district or system.

Be fingerprinted and pass a background check.

Submit a completed application to KSDE.

For more information, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.