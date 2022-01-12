Advertisement

Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother

FILE
FILE(Live 5/File)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:26 AM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army is now offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man that shot a Ft. Riley mother to death in early October.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to let residents know the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Enfinnity Hayes.

Hayes was shot to death in October 2021 near Junction City. She and her husband had allegedly been mugged when he took her to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Army CID said Hayes was shot and killed by an unknown man while at Milford Lake on Oct. 3. The unknown gunmen demanded money before the shooting and had run away afterward.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Ft. Riley CID office at 253-441-7891 or HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall ‘moron’ off mic after heated exchange
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
FILE
Kansas Dr. loses license after prescribing medicine to patients never examined
Jamie McDaniel, 39
Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

Latest News

FILE
Study shows smoking costs Kansans over $42,000 per year
Authorities are investigating a gift-card scam in which a Riley man was victimized to the tune...
Riley man scammed out of $1,500 in gift cards
Christin Covel
Former Wichita teacher accused of inappropriate relations extradited from Tulsa
A Missouri man was killed Tuesday morning when the car he was driving rear-ended a slow-moving...
Missouri man killed when car rear-ends semi in Doniphan County