Army offers $25,000 reward for infomation leading to arrest, conviction of man that killed Ft. Riley mother

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - The U.S. Army is now offering up to $25,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of a man that shot a Ft. Riley mother to death in early October.

The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office took to Facebook on Wednesday, Jan. 12, to let residents know the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division is now offering a $25,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person responsible for the murder of Enfinnity Hayes.

Hayes was shot to death in October 2021 near Junction City. She and her husband had allegedly been mugged when he took her to the hospital with gunshot wounds. She died at the hospital as a result of her injuries.

Army CID said Hayes was shot and killed by an unknown man while at Milford Lake on Oct. 3. The unknown gunmen demanded money before the shooting and had run away afterward.

Anyone with information about the crime should call the Ft. Riley CID office at 253-441-7891.

