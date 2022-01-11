Advertisement

Woman injured after being struck by vehicle she fell out of in south Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:33 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency crews were responding early Tuesday afternoon to a report of a woman who was injured after she was struck by a car she had just fallen out of in south Topeka.

The incident was reported around 12:24 p.m. Tuesday in the 3700 block of S.W. Park South Court.

Initial reports indicate the woman suffered a leg injury in the incident.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

