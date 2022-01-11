Wichita BOE meeting rescheduled, masks still required

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - The Wichita School Board meeting that was supposed to take place Monday night has been rescheduled to Tuesday, January 18, 2021, at noon.

Board president Stan Reeser suspended Monday night’s meeting after some attendees, including three new school board members, refused to wear masks per district policy.

In a letter on Tuesday, Reeser said that board members who wish not to comply with the policy can participate in the Jan. 18 meeting remotely, but they are unable to vote remotely per BOE policy 0200 (BOE Agendas and Meetings) AIP 10. Audience members who don’t want to wear masks are given the option to watch the meeting live on Cox Channel 20, online at www.usd259.org/wpstvonline, or on the Livestream app.

“I want to affirm the expectations for safe conduct at the meeting. There is a mask mandate in place that requires all individuals ages 3 and above to wear a face mask while in district buildings. Per BOE policy 0250 (BOE Code of Conduct) AIP 1, the mask mandate applies to all board members as well as other individuals noted in mandate language. The mandate also means that masks must remain on for the duration of the meeting. This will be the expectation for all those who attend the BOE’s regular meeting,” said Reeser in the letter.

Tuesday’s meeting will be held at the Alvin Morris Administrative Center (AMAC). Because it is during the day, anyone who attends will be required to sign in through the Hall Pass visitor management system. This is the same visitor management system the district uses in its school buildings. Attendees can bring their driver’s license in order to complete the scan quickly. Visitors should park in the main visitor lot at Lincoln and Edgemoor, or at the overflow visitor lot west of the main entry along Lincoln.

