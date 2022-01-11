Washburn Rural’s DeLeye named 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball star Brooklyn DeLeye was honored as one of the nation’s best athletes. Gatorade announced the Junior Blue as the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

DeLeye helped lead the Junior Blues to a 41-2 season and an appearance in the Class 6A state semifinals. The 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter put up 586 kills and 259 digs. She also logged 133 service aces, 38 assists and 26 blocks while posting a .563 kill percentage and a .438 hitting percentage.

The Class 6A Player of the Year, DeLeye is a three-time First Team All-State selection and holds the school-record for career kills with 1,633.

This award honors success both on and off the floor. DeLeye holds a weighted 4.18 GPA. She also works in the Washburn Rural High School coffee shop and is the secretary of the school’s National Technical Honor Society. DeLeye also has volunteered locally as a youth volleyball and basketball coach.

She is the second Junior Blue to be named the Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

Through Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” platform, DeLeye has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

After winning this award, DeLeye is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner of that will be announced in January.

DeLeye announced earlier this year that she will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky.

