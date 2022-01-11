Advertisement

Washburn Rural’s DeLeye named 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year

Washburn Rural star athlete Brooklyn DeLeye committed to play volleyball at Kentucky. The...
Washburn Rural star athlete Brooklyn DeLeye committed to play volleyball at Kentucky. The junior hopes to bring state championships in the next few years with the Junior Blues.(WIBW)
By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn Rural volleyball star Brooklyn DeLeye was honored as one of the nation’s best athletes. Gatorade announced the Junior Blue as the 2021-22 Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

DeLeye helped lead the Junior Blues to a 41-2 season and an appearance in the Class 6A state semifinals. The 6-foot-2 junior outside hitter put up 586 kills and 259 digs. She also logged 133 service aces, 38 assists and 26 blocks while posting a .563 kill percentage and a .438 hitting percentage.

The Class 6A Player of the Year, DeLeye is a three-time First Team All-State selection and holds the school-record for career kills with 1,633.

This award honors success both on and off the floor. DeLeye holds a weighted 4.18 GPA. She also works in the Washburn Rural High School coffee shop and is the secretary of the school’s National Technical Honor Society. DeLeye also has volunteered locally as a youth volleyball and basketball coach.

She is the second Junior Blue to be named the Gatorade Kansas Volleyball Player of the Year.

Through Gatorade’s “Play It Forward” platform, DeLeye has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national organization that helps young athletes realize the benefits of playing sports.

After winning this award, DeLeye is now a finalist for the prestigious Gatorade National Volleyball Player of the Year. The winner of that will be announced in January.

DeLeye announced earlier this year that she will continue her academic and athletic career at the University of Kentucky.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school
Derrick L. Baker Jr., 27, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Monday in...
Man arrested in recent robbery of North Topeka gas station and convenience store
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65

Latest News

KU moves onto their next opponent after a loss this weekend and more.
Morning Sports
FILE - This Dec. 5, 2009, file photo shows St. John's coach Norm Roberts during the first half...
KU assistant coach Norm Roberts tests positive for COVID-19
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
K-State women’s basketball team ranked 25th in latest AP Poll
Kansas State's extended athletic family is hurting after the loss of one of their own.
Morning Sports