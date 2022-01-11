Tuesday forecast: Warm for January

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Today will be warm and breezy which will lead to a high fire danger threat so outdoor burning should be avoided. The mild weather continues the rest of the work week with a slight chance of precipitation Friday into Friday night.

The main concern and uncertainty is the precipitation chance to end the week. Not only if we’ll have precipitation at all but the timing and precipitation type so keep checking back throughout the week for updates. As of now will go with most spots getting less than 0.10″ and a dusting of snow Friday night but that is likely going to change.

Normal High: 40/Normal Low: 20 (WIBW)

Today: Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds S/SW 10-20, gusts around 30 mph.

Tonight: Partly Cloudy. Lows in the mid-upper 20s. Winds SW/W around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W 5-15 mph.

The mild weather continues on Thursday with highs in the 50s before overcast skies and cooler temperatures move in on Friday. Highs should still be above average and in the mid 40s to low 50s with most spots dry for much of the day.

Regardless of precipitation Friday into Friday night, a cold front pushes through leading to a cold start to the weekend. Highs will likely remain in the 30s before warming up in the 40s on Sunday. The 40s continue into early next week as well.

Taking Action:

High fire danger today, outdoor burning should be avoided.

The only chance of precipitation in the next 8 days is Friday into Friday night: Most spots are leaning toward staying dry or at least getting minimal precipitation but this will be something to monitor for the work week with updates to specific details.

Looking like great weather for the Chiefs playoff game Sunday evening: Seasonal, dry and not too windy (but may have some gusts around 20 mph).



