TPD asking individuals to exit house after fleeing from traffic stop

2500 blk of SE Illinois Ave.
2500 blk of SE Illinois Ave.(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 8:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police officers are standing outside of a home in the 2500 blk of Illinois Ave. after individuals ran inside after fleeing from a traffic stop.

Officers stopped the people in question near 25th and Illinois Ave. around 7:30 p.m. Monday, before they fled and eventually entered the home.

13 NEWS saw at least two people exit the home before officers entered. TPD had no further information available. This story will be updated once any new information is available.

