TPD arrests two in narcotics search

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were arrested Monday after Topeka Police and the Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office conducted a narcotics search warrant in the 400 blk of SE Leland.

Andres Garcia-Silva, 29, and Cassandra Taylor, 38, were both arrested after officers found meth, marijuana, and firearms in their home. TPD says they were each booked for possession of meth, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia with the intent to distribute within 1000 ft of a school; and child endangerment.

