Topeka woman arrested after Shawnee Co. K9 finds meth in her vehicle

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after a Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office K9 found meth in her vehicle.

On Tuesday, Jan. 11, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says a 39-year-old female is in custody after methamphetamine was found in her possession after a traffic stop in the 3800 block of SW Topeka Blvd. on Monday evening.

Just after 5:30 p.m. on Monday, the Sheriff’s Office said a deputy stopped a silver 1999 Ford Contour without a license plate. The deputy’s K9 partner helped and found illegal drugs in the vehicle.

The driver, Jamie L. McDaniel, 39, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for a warrant out of Shawnee Co. as well as possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, driving with a suspended license, driving without vehicle liability insurance and operating a vehicle without registration.

The incident is still under investigation.

