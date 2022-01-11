Advertisement

Topeka Metro considering service cuts due to driver shortage

(Phil Anderson)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:20 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topekans may soon see fewer buses making their routes.

Topeka Metro is considering system-wide cuts due to a lack of available drivers. While the pandemic has made everything, including employment, more difficult over the last two years, Topeka Metro says the driver shortage is an unrelated struggle that has been seen all over the country.

“We’ve been able to maintain service over the last couple of years at a regular level, even though our ridership is down,” Topeka Metro GM Bob Nugent said. “But, it’s time now. We’re short drivers, we’re starting to struggle with a lot of wear and tear on our drivers and staff to maintain this level of service so it’s to reduce service.”

Topeka Metro will host a few public meetings over the next two weeks to get feedback on the proposed cuts, you can find the full schedule here.

