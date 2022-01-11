DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler was found carrying gun onto school grounds

In an interview for Midday in Kansas, Shawnee Co. District Attorney Mike Kagay explained that law enforcement “Ultimately took them [the teen] into custody, and through the course of the investigation identified a firearm.” Friday.

Prior to Tuesday morning, it had only been reported that the 14-year-old boy faced a charge of possessing a weapon as a juvenile as well as attempted murder charges.

Officials had not revealed what the weapon was. The D.A.’s office filed charges against the teen Tuesday morning.

On Monday, Topeka Public School Superintendent Dr. Tiffany Anderson praised a Landon Middle School student and principal for foiling the 14-year-old’s plans.

According to message sent to parents and staff, Anderson said the principal stopped the student as he entered school grounds and a threat assessment was conducted.

He was then arrested. 501 says at no time was the safety of students or staff within the school threatened.

In his interview, Kagay echoed those words, saying the public also is not in danger. [There’s] absolutely no reason for anyone to be concerned about an ongoing threat. This was an individual acting alone. No one else was involved.”

Kagay told 13 NEWS that Tuesday morning his office charged the suspect with 2 counts of attempted premeditated 1st degree murder and 2 weapons charges; one for possessing a weapon as a juvenile and one for bringing it on school grounds.

The Shawnee County District Attorney’s Office has yet to decide whether or not the juvenile will be charged as an adult. However, Kagay says it will be considered because of the seriousness of the charges.

“The determination as to whether or not to petition the court and seek a waiver of charges has not been made yet,” Kagay explained. “That will be made at a later date.”

The D.A. praised all involved.

“I think this is a sobering reminder of the realities we’re dealing with today. I want to commend both the student and the member of staff, and certainly law enforcement that all played a key role in making sure that this tragedy was prevented.”

