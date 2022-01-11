Tax cuts, redistricting, election laws, & covid-19 on the table for Kansas lawmakers during 2022 legislative session

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas lawmakers gaveled in for the 2022 legislative session at the statehouse Monday afternoon.

Kansas lawmakers opened their annual session with tax cuts, redistricting, election-year politics, and covid-19 all on the table.

The House and Senate gaveled in Monday afternoon, launching the 2022 legislative session.

Kansas lawmakers say they’re looking forward to discussing the state’s budget and pursuing tax breaks.

“It’s rare that you come into a legislative session and you have a large ending balance,” said Republican Sen. Brenda Dietrich of Topeka. “So, we had a presentation this morning on the state of Kansas Public Employees Retire (KPERS) and where we may want to either make some contributions to pay off some laring payments. We’ve done over the years or maybe pay down that actuarial unfunded liability.”

Representatives say lawmakers are considering what to do with the additional budget of $950 million. “So, where do we go from there? That will be the question. Do we have money left over that? said Democrat House Minority Whip Rep. Jim Gartner of Topeka. “We can maybe give some additional tax breaks to Kansas taxpayers. That’s what I’ll be working on is ranking the minority on the House tax committee.”

“We really want to invest so we can lower payments in the out years and really paid out a retirement plan and KPERS and then also put money into the savings account,” said Republican House Speaker Rep. Ron Ryckman.

Lawmakers also must draw new legislative and congressional districts, accounting for population shifts over the last 10 years.

“They have been traveling throughout the states and had zoom meetings to get input from the public. Now they’ll sit down and actually start taking that input from the committee and looking at the district’s and drawing, drawing lines, so that will be the process,” said Rep. Gartner.

But, it may take some time to agree on both sides of the aisle, “it could go fairly smoothly, 10 years ago, it ended up going to the courts and they drew the maps,” said. Rep. Gartner.

New election bills could also be on the table throughout the legislative session.

“Not substantially significant, but enough that will want to have hearings on that and listen to those pieces of legislation it’s important for our elections,” said Sen. Dietrich.

Plus, there could also be a discussion on extending Governor Kelly’s executive orders on the covid front.

“Our hospitals need some flexibility right now and staffing, we know it’s almost every hospital is having an issue with staffing,” said Rep. Ryckman. “So the more things we can do to allow that flexibility, so our people can get served in our hospitals, we need to keep continue looking at those things that we can do.”

Both chambers also mentioned possible bills on teaching critical race theory, and house democrats proposed constitutional amendments to legalize marijuana and expand Medicaid.

Governor Laura Kelly outlines her priorities Tuesday night in her state of the state address.

