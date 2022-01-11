Advertisement

Sunset Zoo receives $10K grant to promote conservation efforts

Sunset Zoo entrance
Sunset Zoo entrance(WIBW)
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:44 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and the Disney Conservation Fund recently awarded the Sunset Zoo with a $10,000 grant to promote conservation education.

The AZA has awarded Party for the Planet®: Spring Into Action grants to 11 projects led by AZA-accredited facilities this year, totaling $100,000.

Facilities receiving the grants include Sunset Zoological Park, Adventure Aquarium, Assiniboine Park Zoo, Bergen County Zoological Park, John Ball Zoological Gardens, the National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium, OdySea Aquarium, Philadelphia Zoo, The Phoenix Zoo, The Florida Aquarium, and Utah’s Hogle Zoo.

Two focus species in the AZA SAFE: Saving Animals From Extinction conservation projects include the monarch butterfly and the North American songbird.

The Sunset Zoo will focus on expanding the Pollinator Pocket program of the Manhattan Parks and Recreation Department.

The program highlights pollinator gardens flourishing throughout the Manhattan community and where community members can find these gardens. A list of current pollinator gardens can be found here.

More information about the Sunset Zoo’s pollinator education, you can visit the Pollinator Gardens website or contact the Zoo for more details.

