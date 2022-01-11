State gives full accreditation to Kansas City Public Schools for the first time in 2 decades

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri State Board of Education on Tuesday morning voted to give Kansas City Public Schools full accreditation for the first time in two decades

KCPS was the first school district in the country to lose accreditation in 2000. The district became partially accredited a few years later, then lost that accreditation in 2011. The school district re-gained partial accreditation in 2014, but hasn’t been fully accredited since 2000.

This step marks a decades-long battle for the district to prove itself and show the state education department now believes KCPS is at least on the right path.

KCPS outlined several areas of improvement the district has shown in recent years. In six years, the district’s four-year graduation rate rose from 69 percent to 78 percent. It has also increased the number of high school students in Advanced Placement courses and other advanced programs by 34 percent.

The district is holding a special news conference Tuesday afternoon on the state’s decision.

