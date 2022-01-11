Riley County will not contact trace for all testing positive for COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -The Riley County Health Department is overwhelmed.

“We did have to let some people go at the end of the year and again that is due to funding so we were only allowed to keep on so many contact tracers. We knew we were going to see a spike in cases after the holidays, I don’t think we anticipated this many so I told my contact tracers to just do the best we can. We do have KDHE working with us and we can send up to 50 cases which we do on a regular basis,” said health director, Julie Gibbs.

The health department is targeting its resources to two age groups in particular.

“We have been trying to keep all of our cases 18 and under because we do want to keep up with the school contact tracing. We are also trying to keep up our 55 and older because they are high risk. But, we have been working closely with the schools here, and the largest one is USD 383, their nurses and school staff are just swamped,” she said.

Gibbs says if someone tests positive, they should reach out to those who may be close contacts.

“Anyone that you have been in contact within 48 hours of you testing positive or 48 hours within the onset of your symptoms. You need to contact those individuals and it’s not someone that you passed by, it’s someone that you spent some time with for longer than ten minutes and closer than six feet, those would be considered close contacts,” Gibbs said.

Gibbs says the number of positive cases isn’t the only concern.

“But even more concerning is the hospital situation. As of right now, we have 14 positive COVID-19 patients at Ascension Via Christi. Out of those five are in the ICU and three are on ventilators and that situation is changing but we have definitely been in the double digits with individuals in the hospital,” she said.

