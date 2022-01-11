RCPD attempts to identify women involved in theft of over $8,000 in perfume

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - After three separate thefts totaling over $8,000 in perfume, the Riley County Police Department is attempting to identify the women involved.

The Riley County Police Department says on Facebook it would like to speak with anyone who can help identify the women in its pictures about three separate thefts from Ulta Beauty on Sept. 18 and Oct. 25, 2021, and Jan. 9, 2022.

RCPD said one of the women is seen in all three incidents entering the store with at least one other person. It said the items stolen were placed in a baby stroller or car seat while in the store. Thefts are as follows:

Sept. 18, 2021 - $5,767 worth of perfume

Oct. 25, 2021 - $1,330 worth of perfume

Jan. 9, 2022 - $1,250 worth of perfume

If anyone has information about the people in the photos or the thefts, they should contact RCPD at 785-537-2112 or Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

