Advertisement

Police capture man wanted in hit-and-run that killed Kansas mom, hospitalized her 2 young children

Arnold King, 24
Arnold King, 24(KCTV5)
By Shain Bergan
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have captured a man wanted in a September hit-and-run crash that killed a Kansas City mom and hospitalized her two young children.

Kansas City police had put out an alert last week asking for the public’s help in finding Arnold L. King, 24. Although the crash happened in September, police had just found and released his identity.

Police and emergency crews responded at 6:19 a.m. to the crash at 12th Street and Bales Avenue. Police said the suspect’s SUV was traveling south on Bales when it ran a stop sign and hit the woman’s Hyundai driving on 12th Street.

The SUV’s driver and passenger fled on foot, and the woman died at the scene. Her two children who were in the car with her, aged 10 and 4, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

King was taken into custody this week and is charged in Jackson County with involuntary manslaughter, felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond, according to court records.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school
Derrick L. Baker Jr., 27, of Topeka, was booked into the Shawnee County Jail early Monday in...
Man arrested in recent robbery of North Topeka gas station and convenience store
A courageous student at Topeka’s Landon Middle School and the building’s principal are being...
DA confirms Landon Middle Schooler tried to kill adult at home; planned to shoot student at school
Jayden Flowers (left), Joshua Long (left, center), Jacob Slusser (right, center), and Nicholas...
Four arrested after vehicle stolen with most of family’s belongings on Christmas

Latest News

Dr. Anthony Fauci calls Dr. Roger Marshall (R-KS) a moron Tue. during COVID response hearing in...
Fauci calls Sen. Marshall “moron” off mic after heated exchange
Kansas Coach Roy Williams raises his arms in victory after cutting a piece of the net after the...
Roy Williams to attend KU game Tuesday night
After one-year absence, Topeka Farm Show returns to Stormont Vail Events Center
Kansas State center Ayoka Lee during an NCAA basketball game on Saturday, Dec. 18, 2021 in...
Big 12 announces rescheduled game dates for K-State, KU WBB