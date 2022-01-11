Police capture man wanted in hit-and-run that killed Kansas mom, hospitalized her 2 young children

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police have captured a man wanted in a September hit-and-run crash that killed a Kansas City mom and hospitalized her two young children.

Kansas City police had put out an alert last week asking for the public’s help in finding Arnold L. King, 24. Although the crash happened in September, police had just found and released his identity.

Police and emergency crews responded at 6:19 a.m. to the crash at 12th Street and Bales Avenue. Police said the suspect’s SUV was traveling south on Bales when it ran a stop sign and hit the woman’s Hyundai driving on 12th Street.

The SUV’s driver and passenger fled on foot, and the woman died at the scene. Her two children who were in the car with her, aged 10 and 4, were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

King was taken into custody this week and is charged in Jackson County with involuntary manslaughter, felony leaving the scene of a fatal accident and felony tampering with a motor vehicle.

He is being held in the Jackson County jail on $100,000 bond, according to court records.

