Open positions at KDOC to be featured at upcoming statewide job fair

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Open positions at the Kansas Department of Commerce will be featured at the upcoming KANSASWORKS job fair on Wednesday.

Kansas Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland says he encourages those seeking jobs to participate in the Jan. 12 KANSASWORKS Virtual Job Fair, which will feature openings at the Kansas Department of Commerce.

Toland said the virtual job fair will be held from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12, and will allow job seekers to easily live chat and hold interviews with Human Resources team members on computers, tablets and mobile devices. Job candidates will also be able to upload their resumes to their Virtual Job Fair account.

“We have an outstanding team at the Department of Commerce, with motivated and talented individuals doing an extraordinary job every day serving the people of Kansas,” Lieutenant Governor/Secretary Toland said. “We’re looking for new team members who are eager to contribute to our mission of advancing economic growth and prosperity across the state.”

Toland said the Jan. 12 job fair will look to fill the following positions at KDOC:

Director of Marketing and Communications

Communications Coordinator for the Marketing Communications Division

Program Manager for the Community Development Block Grant Program

Main Street Design Specialist for Kansas Main Street

Website and Database Manager for the Tourism Division

According to Toland, various virtual job fairs have been held by the Department of Commerce since the COVID-19 pandemic began, serving as a safe and convenient way to connect Kansas job seekers with employers.

Those with disabilities can request accommodations for this or future job fairs by contacting their nearest workforce center at 877-509-6757 before the event.

To register for the virtual job fair, click HERE.

Copyright 2022 WIBW. All rights reserved.