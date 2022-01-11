Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alexaner Servantez died Monday as the result of a house fire in the 1400 block of MacVicar. ...
Boy, 7, dies in house fire early Monday in west-central Topeka
A Topeka Police Dept. vehicle sits outside Landon Middle School Monday afternoon after a...
Landon Middle School student booked for attempted murder after bringing weapon to school
Bob Saget arrives at a screening of "MacGruber" on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at the California...
Bob Saget, beloved TV dad of ‘Full House,’ dead at 65
Three Larned residents, including 12-year-old boy, dead by gunshot wounds
William Kevon Elmore
One in custody after two injured during south Topeka bar fight

Latest News

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation
Former New York Jet Don Maynard participates in a ceremony before an NFL football game between...
Hall of Fame receiver Don Maynard dead at age 86
Adan Meza, 29, a teacher at Benito Juarez High School, protests with other members of the...
Chicago fight with teachers union looms over 2nd week
The Shawnee Co. Board of help asked residents to use personal risk assessment during this phase...
No new orders but Shawnee Co. Board of Health urges COVID precautions
Registered nurse Sara Nystrom, of Townshend, Vt., prepares to enter a patient's room in the...
Health officials let COVID-infected staff members stay on the job